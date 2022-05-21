JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 669,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $133,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.42 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

