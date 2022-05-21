JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,999 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.83% of Casey’s General Stores worth $134,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $199.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.64. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $223.82.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

