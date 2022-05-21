JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $134.45 Million Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,216,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $134,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ DADA opened at $6.73 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DADA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.
About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
