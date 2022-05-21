JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $135.36 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.87% of First Financial Bankshares worth $135,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,269,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

