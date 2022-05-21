ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $48.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of ALXO opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $355.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after buying an additional 507,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after buying an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.