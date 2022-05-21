Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

