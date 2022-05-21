Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $726,600.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LBTYA stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 943,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 562,540 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

