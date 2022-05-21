Gary Charles Robb Sells 28,745 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39.

On Thursday, March 17th, Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16.

CORT stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.