Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Sells $632,158.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UFPI stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

