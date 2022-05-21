Bryan H. Hall Sells 30,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Liberty Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.