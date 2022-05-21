Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $571,021.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $571,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $146,400.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $35.91 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 588.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

