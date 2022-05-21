Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells 35,915 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,648,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $23.46 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $29.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $890.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in Caleres by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Caleres by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

