Edward T. Lee Sells 2,200 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RH stock opened at $268.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 52 week low of $258.02 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $53,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.72.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

