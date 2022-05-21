Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Chairman Sells $959,300.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Steven Lund sold 925 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75.

NYSE:NUS opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.