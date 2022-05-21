PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) EVP Sells $901,816.50 in Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

