Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $930,191.64 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $930,191.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,870,735 shares in the company, valued at $285,220,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $19.36 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,112,000 after acquiring an additional 962,857 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,810,000 after acquiring an additional 214,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after acquiring an additional 409,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.