Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $646,026.30 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.17 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $682.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Evolus’s revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,096 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,792,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,249,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 636,109 shares during the period. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

