Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $646,026.30 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.17 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $682.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Evolus’s revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,096 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,792,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,249,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 636,109 shares during the period. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
