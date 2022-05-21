Insider Buying: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Acquires 18,750 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Carvana stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $165.42.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Carvana by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Carvana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 648.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.
Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
