Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Buys $999,990.00 in Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) Director Monty J. Bennett purchased 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -10.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.