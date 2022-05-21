Brokers Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNT. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight Capital upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.29.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

