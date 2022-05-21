Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.63

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.33 ($0.08). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 535,292 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65.
Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.