Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $274.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

TGT stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 12-month low of $150.89 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 29.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $5,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

