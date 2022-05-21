Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $274.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.
TGT stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 12-month low of $150.89 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.99.
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 29.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $5,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.