Schroders (LON:SDRC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,099.25

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,099.25 ($25.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,380 ($29.34). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,375 ($29.28), with a volume of 97,916 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,099.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,173.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.
Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)
