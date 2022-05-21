Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.94). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.94), with a volume of 69,601 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76. The stock has a market cap of £119.73 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.07.
Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)
