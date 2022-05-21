BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Get BioVie alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioVie in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

BIVI stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BioVie has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioVie by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioVie by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioVie (Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.