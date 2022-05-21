DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $92.87

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.87 and last traded at $92.89, with a volume of 109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

