Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.77

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 1532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Denny's alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Denny’s by 69.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.