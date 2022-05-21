Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $127.88

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.88 and last traded at $127.89, with a volume of 1084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.39.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average of $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

