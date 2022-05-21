SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.06

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 272131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIGA. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.50.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

