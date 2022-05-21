Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.37

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 30337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.