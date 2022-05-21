Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.48

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 7.48 and last traded at 7.56, with a volume of 318600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 8.00.

A number of research firms have commented on VWE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is 9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $482.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 121,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 378.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 69,954 shares during the last quarter.

About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

