ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Trading Up 18.2%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.65 and last traded at C$36.64. Approximately 65,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 268,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATA. TD Securities increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.43.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.