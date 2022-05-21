HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 2.7%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 753,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,739,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

