Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Down 9.1%

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.30. 105,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 48,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

