Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $265.11

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $265.11 and last traded at $266.20, with a volume of 3871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

