Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bath & Body Works, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.