VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.26

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 75097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.
VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.03 million, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VSE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in VSE by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
