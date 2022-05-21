VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.26

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 75097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get VSE alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.03 million, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VSE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in VSE by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.