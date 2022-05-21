Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Up 5.5%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.34. 76,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,169,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Argonaut Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of C$482.48 million and a PE ratio of 13.94.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$129.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

