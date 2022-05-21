Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of UMH Properties worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UMH Properties by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 209.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UMH Properties by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $139,982 and sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

