Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 96.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 in the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

