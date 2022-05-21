Raymond James & Associates Has $1.43 Million Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gogo were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 484.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,465,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

