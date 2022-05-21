American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,723,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 281,716 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after buying an additional 81,513 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $131.37 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.06.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $8.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

