EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 27.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 38.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 181.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.54%.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

