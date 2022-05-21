Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $88.61 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.