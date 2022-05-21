Raymond James & Associates Sells 189,068 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 189,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of VBI Vaccines worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 133,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VBIV. Raymond James cut their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.01. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%. Analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.