Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,591 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

