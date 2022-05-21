Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,081 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Impinj worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 28.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $224,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $35,679.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $28,701.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,752 shares of company stock worth $1,012,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

