Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $89.78 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

