Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,070 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

COLM stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

