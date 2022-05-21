Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.96 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of New Jersey Resources worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:NJR opened at $44.91 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.47%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

